Integrated Pain Solutions, Together With American Pain Consortium, Expands Into Cincinnati, OH With Addition Of Cincinnati Comprehensive Pain Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Pain Solutions (IPS), together with American Pain Consortium (APC), are excited to announce a significant milestone in their mission to enhance Interventional Pain Management. As a leading provider of Interventional Pain Management (IPM) services, IPS announced today the addition of Cincinnati Comprehensive Pain Center to their advanced of IPM practices. Adding to IPS's existing locations in Columbus, Dublin, and Springfield, Ohio, this partnership grows IPS's total number of clinics to four and expands its footprint to Cincinnati, allowing IPS to serve a broader patient base and meet the growing demand for state-of-the-art, personalized, and comprehensive pain care.

This strategic partnership reaffirms IPS's dedication to providing exceptional, individualized patient care by industry-leading interventional pain physicians. Leading the facility is Dr. Humam Akbik, who is fellowship trained in Interventional Pain Medicine through the Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA where he also completed his residency in Anesthesiology. Dr. Akbik brings almost three decades of experience as an Interventional Pain Medicine specialist, employing a multidisciplinary & comprehensive approach to the treatment of pain. A demonstrated expert in minimally invasive spine surgery, Dr. Akbik believes in offering a wide range of effective therapies tailored to meet the needs of each patient.

As part of the IPS network, Dr. Akbik now receives essential management support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provide state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services.

"We are absolutely thrilled and proud to welcome Dr. Humam Akbik, a leader of Interventional Pain care to our team," said Sean Hayes, President of American Pain Consortium. "This is a monumental moment for us as we join forces with such an exceptional expert in pain management. Dr. Akbik's unparalleled expertise and innovative approaches will drive our mission forward and elevate our ability to provide transformative care. We are excited about the incredible advancements we will achieve together and the profound impact this collaboration will have on patients' lives."

Similarly to all IPS clinics, the new Cincinnati clinic will provide comprehensive pain management services that include minimally invasive procedures, physical therapy, and psychological services.

Finding an effective treatment for pain can often be a difficult and emotional journey for many patients. At Integrated Pain Solutions, patients can find comprehensive and personalized treatments for a diverse range of painful conditions. Patients can find resources to confront common sources of chronic pain including back or neck pain, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, and complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), and more. IPS's interventional pain clinics also provide services for patients suffering from other musculoskeletal related sports injuries, work accidents, or other injuries.



Treatments at Integrated Pain Solutions include a variety of injections, spinal stimulators, pain pumps, PRP therapy, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, psychological counseling, and limited medication management. IPS's full suite of comprehensive services allows for a patient's pain management plan to evolve as their needs change. Patients can come to one convenient clinic to be evaluated, diagnosed, and treated.



IPS is now accepting new patients at its new Cincinnati location, as well as its Columbus, Dublin, and Springfield locations.

