Singer Miist Releases First Album, Produced By Legendary Narada Michael Walden

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legendary producer Narada Michael Walden, left, with Miist the outside Walden's studio. Their duet "It's Too Late to Love You" is now under Grammy consideration.

Narada and Miist relax after recording "It's Too Late to Love You," a duet now at #21 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts.

Miist is a gifted singer whose visionary inspirations of and her angelic voice has lifted her from obscurity to chart-topping success in record time.

Narada produces Miist the singer's first album "The Songs from the Living Room"

- Miist the SingerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A San Francisco stepmom born in Harbin, China 36 years ago, has set the U.S. recording industry ablaze with speculation that she might be the next big thing.Her gifted songwriting and angelic voice have caught the attention of one of the industry's most legendary producers, Narada Michael Walden, and other industry veterans.Narada is an iconic producer known throughout the industry for producing massive hits for artists like Whitney Houston, Barbara Streisand, Mariah Carey, and Aretha Franklin.“As soon as I met Miist, I wanted to work with her,” he said.“She is truly a beautiful soul who lights up the rarest gems around her,” the legendary producer said.In addition,“she can smoothly transition between genres while maintaining a level of elegance and decorum,” Narada said,“which is rare in today's music scene.”The famous producer asked to produce her first album. Miist said yes.“To be honest, when writing this album, I didn't have a theme in mind,” said Miist,“letting my mind go free to feel whatever is real,” she said.“I wanted all the emotions to be authentic,” she insisted.Seven years ago, Miist, an accountant, was diagnosed with potentially terminal liver cancer. Following a grueling surgical procedure, she found solace by strumming an old ukulele and singing old Chinese songs like“Love Confession.”Later, during COVID, Miist was determined to teach herself how to play the piano, providing her with a way to transform her thoughts into“meaningful” songs. Slowly, the magic and music of Miist began to emerge.In August 2024, working with Narada, Miist released her first album, The Songs from the Living Room, which she says was a way to express her feelings and heal from a lifetime of trauma.It was released in an event that attracted top music industry veterans like George Merrill, who wrote“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” for Whitney Houston, Ben Fong-Torres, the original editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, and many others.As part of the album, Miist recorded a duet with Narada,“It's Too Late to Love You,” and it is currently #21, and rising, on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts.Miist has been accepted as a voting member of The Recording Academy. Already, she is under consideration for two Grammy® Award nominations, including in the category of“Best New Artist,” and in the category“Best Pop Duo or Group Performance” for her duet with Narada.Miist is the very first native Chinese artist to have Top 30 hits on the Billboard Pop charts. She has had two of them in 2024 including the #1 Indie song in the USA with,“Move Your Body Slowly”, and her current Billboard hit,“It's Too Late to Love You.”She is also the first native Chinese artist to ever work with a USA Top 10 Pop producer and Miist has also recorded and is writing in Spanish with producer Tony Succar (3 Grammy® Awards, including Producer of the Year [Latin]).Miist has written for artists such as Carlos Santana (13 Grammy® Awards) and is supported by a host of other Grammy® Award winners. Though relatively new to music audiences, Miist has quickly gained public support, earning a growing fan base with an expanding list of notable achievements.She was awarded a Global Music Award in March, and two months ago, her song“Give Her My Love,” performed in Chinese, was the Winner of the Intercontinental Music Award.Miist performs in English, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese and plans to release songs in Japanese and Korean as well.As a cancer survivor, Miist is also an Ambassador for Teen Cancer America (Roger Daltrey's charity). She believes strongly in working with a charity that helps teens and young adults.“In many ways,” says Miist.“I think it is like a miracle. The melody and the words just come to me,” she said.“I am grateful for this second chance,” said Miist,“and I want my music to spread hope and inspiration around the world.”

It's Too Late to Love You

