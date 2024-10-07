MIB Print Announces 2024 Exclusive Corporate Diwali Gift Collection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida West , Uttar pradesh , 07-10-2024 - MIB Print, the leading premium provider of corporate gifting solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new collection of exclusive Diwali gifts for the year 2024. In this collection, thoughtfully selected items have been added so that the spirit of the festival can be celebrated while corporate relationships are enhanced.



Diwali, as is known, is the Festival of Lights, celebrating light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance. The gift collection from MIB Print offers a reflection of these values as it caters to them by giving clients and employees a direct way of expressing gratitude and appreciation in different ways.



Key Features of the Collection:



Customized Gift Boxes: This range provides different products of art combined to offer different types like sustainable stationery to gourmet bites at the discretion of individual corporate branding needs.



Eco-friendly Choices: Since MIB Print has sustainability as the goal, all gifts in the collection are ecologically friendly, so for the clients, that means celebration without losing the values.

Handcrafted Taste: Every piece of the collection is handcrafted with expressions of Indian culture but a taste of modernity in them.

Personalized Sentiment: Companies can personalize the logo and/or include a heartfelt message on the gift to their employees in order to cherish the moment of such a lovely gesture.



It's a time when we can build relationships by strengthening the ties, and that's precisely why Diwali is the best time to do so," said Sumit Saini, CEO at MIB Print. "Our Diwali gift collection is not just something for the festival, but to maintain professional relationships in the right way using smart gifting.".



Company officials said that the MIB Print's Diwali gift is now open for order in bulk. The company is urging its clients to make early orders to enable the company to deliver on time before the festival.

To get more details about the collection or to make an order visit the website by clicking or contact at +91 9999192210.



About MIB Print: MIB Print is a leading corporate gifting solution company specializing in personalizing and sustainable products for professional relationships. MIB Print has a promise of quality and customer satisfaction, and it continues innovating within the realm of corporate gifts.



Contact: Sumit Saini

CEO

MIB Print

[91 9999192210]

[...]

[]







