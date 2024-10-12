Preparations Intensify For COP29 As Baku Hosts Pre-COP Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 10th-11th, Baku hosted the Pre-COP event organized by the COP29 Presidency, attended by a diverse range of and non-government stakeholders. The second day of the gathering featured a briefing by the COP29 Azerbaijan Organizing Committee (OC), Azernews reports.

The briefing aimed to inform Pre-COP participants about the comprehensive preparations underway for COP29, which is set to take place in Baku this November. Discussions included current initiatives, upcoming challenges, and priorities.

The session commenced with an opening speech by Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of the COP29 Azerbaijan OC and Chief Operating Officer for COP29. She highlighted that only a few weeks remain until the world convenes in Baku for the annual climate conference. Ms. Jarchalova emphasized that preparations are in their final stages, with operations progressing according to the established timeline across all areas. She stated,“The construction and installation phase at Baku Stadium is nearing completion, and we are now in the final stages. The venue is set to be handed over to the UNFCCC by this November.” She elaborated on the ongoing work at the venue, including zoning for various purposes, activities within the Blue and Green Zones, established infrastructure, and processes nearing completion.

A strong emphasis was placed on sustainability principles throughout the operations. It was noted that the venue fully complies with sustainability, accessibility, and inclusivity requirements. The measures implemented to foster an inclusive environment at the stadium and ensure sustainable operations were highlighted.

Ismayil Isayev, a member of the COP29 Coordination Board, provided detailed insights into the processes and services organized at the venue and across Baku to ensure a positive visitor experience during COP29. He outlined the hospitality arrangements and opportunities available, as well as the conference and media services provided. Mr. Isayev also addressed the accreditation and registration processes established to facilitate the participation of delegations and guests visiting Azerbaijan. Additionally, he outlined the procedure for obtaining the COP29 Special Visa, initiatives to enhance navigation and information access throughout the city, and various organizational and technical procedures aimed at streamlining operations.

Another member of the COP29 Coordination Board, Shahla Abbakirova, discussed the World Leaders Climate Action Summit scheduled for the early days of COP29. She provided participants with insights into the organizational aspects of key events and meetings planned for that period. Ms. Abbakirova elaborated on the arrangements for world leaders traveling to Baku for the summit, including the route from the airport to the venue, available services, and the summit program.

Orkhan Mahmudlu, Head of Transport and City Operations at the COP29 Azerbaijan OC, emphasized the importance of a well-organized transport scheme for successfully hosting COP29. He highlighted that a series of coordinated measures have been put in place and introduced guests to a newly created interactive city map. Mr. Mahmudlu stated that to ensure seamless movement for visitors during COP29 while safeguarding the comfort of city residents, multiple transport hubs will be established at strategic locations throughout the city. Regular services will be provided across various modes of transportation, including taxis, buses, and shuttles. He also discussed the planning and security measures in place to facilitate travel for delegations to and from the COP29 venue.

