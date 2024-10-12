Preparations Intensify For COP29 As Baku Hosts Pre-COP Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 10th-11th, Baku hosted the Pre-COP event organized by
the COP29 Presidency, attended by a diverse range of government and
non-government stakeholders. The second day of the gathering
featured a briefing by the COP29 Azerbaijan Organizing Committee
(OC), Azernews reports.
The briefing aimed to inform Pre-COP participants about the
comprehensive preparations underway for COP29, which is set to take
place in Baku this November. Discussions included current
initiatives, upcoming challenges, and priorities.
The session commenced with an opening speech by Narmin
Jarchalova, Chair of the COP29 Azerbaijan OC and Chief Operating
Officer for COP29. She highlighted that only a few weeks remain
until the world convenes in Baku for the annual climate conference.
Ms. Jarchalova emphasized that preparations are in their final
stages, with operations progressing according to the established
timeline across all areas. She stated,“The construction and
installation phase at Baku Stadium is nearing completion, and we
are now in the final stages. The venue is set to be handed over to
the UNFCCC by this November.” She elaborated on the ongoing work at
the venue, including zoning for various purposes, activities within
the Blue and Green Zones, established infrastructure, and processes
nearing completion.
A strong emphasis was placed on sustainability principles
throughout the operations. It was noted that the venue fully
complies with sustainability, accessibility, and inclusivity
requirements. The measures implemented to foster an inclusive
environment at the stadium and ensure sustainable operations were
highlighted.
Ismayil Isayev, a member of the COP29 Coordination Board,
provided detailed insights into the processes and services
organized at the venue and across Baku to ensure a positive visitor
experience during COP29. He outlined the hospitality arrangements
and opportunities available, as well as the conference and media
services provided. Mr. Isayev also addressed the accreditation and
registration processes established to facilitate the participation
of delegations and guests visiting Azerbaijan. Additionally, he
outlined the procedure for obtaining the COP29 Special Visa,
initiatives to enhance navigation and information access throughout
the city, and various organizational and technical procedures aimed
at streamlining operations.
Another member of the COP29 Coordination Board, Shahla
Abbakirova, discussed the World Leaders Climate Action Summit
scheduled for the early days of COP29. She provided participants
with insights into the organizational aspects of key events and
meetings planned for that period. Ms. Abbakirova elaborated on the
arrangements for world leaders traveling to Baku for the summit,
including the route from the airport to the venue, available
services, and the summit program.
Orkhan Mahmudlu, Head of Transport and City Operations at the
COP29 Azerbaijan OC, emphasized the importance of a well-organized
transport scheme for successfully hosting COP29. He highlighted
that a series of coordinated measures have been put in place and
introduced guests to a newly created interactive city map. Mr.
Mahmudlu stated that to ensure seamless movement for visitors
during COP29 while safeguarding the comfort of city residents,
multiple transport hubs will be established at strategic locations
throughout the city. Regular services will be provided across
various modes of transportation, including taxis, buses, and
shuttles. He also discussed the planning and security measures in
place to facilitate travel for delegations to and from the COP29
venue.
