Egypt's FM Condemns Israeli Actions In Lebanon, Gaza In Call With UK Counterpart

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, condemned Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, reiterating Egypt's opposition to any violation of Lebanese and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

During a phone call with his UK counterpart, David Lammy, on Monday, Abdelatty expressed concern about the worsening situation in Lebanon, calling for international cooperation to de-escalate the conflict and halt further Israeli aggression. He highlighted the importance of strengthening the Lebanese to ensure stability during this difficult time.

The call also addressed the ongoing presidential vacancy in Lebanon. Abdelatty stressed the need to support Lebanon in resolving this issue and electing a new president.

Abdelatty also condemned continued Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. He emphasised the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza and called for pressure on Israel to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

He reiterated Egypt's opposition to the continued presence of Israeli troops at the Philadelphi Corridor and the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.

The conversation also touched upon bilateral relations between Egypt and the UK. Both ministers agreed to hold the second session of the Egypt-UK Joint Cooperation Council soon to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The call included discussions on increasing Egyptian exports to the UK and attracting British investment in Egypt, especially given the Egyptian government's recent reforms aimed at improving the investment and business environment.



