Belgian Army Toughens Security In Barracks Amid Sabotage, Espionage Threats

Security measures have been increased at some of the Belgian barracks due to the"concrete threat" of sabotage and espionage.

That's according to VRT , which had the information confirmed by the Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

In a number of military quarters, the threat level has been raised from level 1 (Alpha) to level 2 (Bravo).

In general, this concerns measures as regards employees at the of Defense and in particular the guard staff at the barracks concerned.

No details about the concrete security measures were revealed.

The increased measures apply to a small number of army barracks, the report reads, adding that these barracks are said to have received concrete threats of sabotage and espionage.

The measures shall be in place for an indefinite period, VRT notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this week, for four days in a row, the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057 launched DoS attacks on a number of websites run by Belgium's government agencies.

It is currently unknown whether the two events are related.