Nothing Expands Its Audio Portfolio In The Middle East With The Launch Of Nothing Ear (Open)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 7 October 2024

– Nothing, the London-based consumer tech company, announced the launch of its latest product, Ear (open), the brand's first open wearable stereo (OWS) earbuds. Ear (Open) will be availabe in the Midlle East from October 15, accross

authorized retail partners.

Designed to provide an elevated listening experience, Ear (open) blends superior sound quality with comfort and situational awareness, delivering a revolutionary, more connected way to experience audio.

Open Sound Technology for Seamless Awareness

Ear (open) offers Nothing's Open Sound Technology, which creates a more immersive audio experience while maintaining users' awareness of their surroundings. Whether it's birds singing or the hum of the city, users can stay connected to their environment without compromising on sound quality. This open design is engineered with a Sound Seal System and directional speakers to minimise sound leakage, ensuring privacy while delivering a perfectly balanced soundstage.

Design Meets Innovation

True to Nothing's design philosophy, Ear (open) features a slim and transparent look, accentuating the craftsmanship behind its sleek form. Weighing just 8.1 grams per earbud and with a case measuring only 19 mm thin, it is one of the slimmest devices in the OWS category. The compact charging case and intuitive storage design make it easy to grab and go, reinforcing its lightweight and pocket-friendly appeal.

Comfort Redefined

Ear (open) is designed for all-day comfort. Its three-point balance system and silicone ear hooks provide a secure, weightless fit that adapts to any ear shape. This design, combined with ultra-light components, ensures stability during everyday use or even during physical activities like running or cycling.

Advanced Sound Performance

Ear (open) delivers superior audio quality through its custom patent-pending diaphragm, titanium coating, ultra-light driver and stepped design. The custom shape reduces distortion and enhances low frequencies while the titanium coating reproduces crisp high notes. The driver components – nearly 30% lighter than typical earbuds –

boost mid and high frequencies while the stepped driver physically moves the speaker closer to the ear without compromising comfort. The automatic Bass Enhance algorithm optimizes low frequencies for a richer bass experience

All-Day Battery and Performance

With 8 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case, Ear (open) ensures users can enjoy their music or podcasts all day long. For those on the go, a 10-minute quick charge provides 2 hours of listening time.

The built-in Clear Voice Technology ensures crystal-clear calls, even in challenging environments, thanks to its AI-enhanced processing, which has been trained on over 28 million noise scenarios. Dual Connection enables seamless switching between devices, while Low Lag Mode ensures an optimized gaming experience with minimal audio delay.

Smart Features for a Smarter World

Ear (open) continues Nothing's mission to integrate AI-driven features into everyday tech products. Through its ChatGPT integration, users can access real-time information directly from their earbuds, enhancing the user experience while keeping their hands free. This feature, available via the Nothing X app, allows voice-controlled access to ChatGPT, making it easier than ever to stay informed on the go.

Additionally, Nothing is also gearing up to release Nothing OS 3.0 in December, following an open beta program in October. The new operating system will offer enhanced features such as a faster transition between Camera and Gallery, a redesigned lock screen with more customization options, AI-powered app categorization in the Smart Drawer, and interactive animations powered by the new Dot Engine.

Pricing and Availability

GCC customers can get their hands on the latest Nothing audio gadget ,, from October 15,

across all authorized retailers and online platforms. Ear (open) will be available for purchase at AED 549 in the UAE and SAR 599 in KSA. .