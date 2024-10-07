Energy, Minerals Regulatory Authority reveals 2.1 percent growth in capacity for generating electricity from renewable energy sources

(MENAFN) Recent statistics published by the and Minerals Regulatory Authority reveal a notable 2.1% growth in the capacity for generating electricity from energy sources over the past year. By the close of the year, the total renewable energy capacity had reached 1,618 megawatts (MW), accounting for 27% of the total electricity production. This figure represents an increase from 1,584 MW in the prior year, and it significantly surpasses the 1,579 MW recorded in 2021 and 1,424 MW in 2020.



Meanwhile, electricity generation from conventional sources also experienced an upward trend, increasing by 5.4% to a total of 4,443 MW. This reflects growth from the 4,212 MW produced the previous year, alongside a consistent rise from 3,977 MW in 2021 and 4,000 MW in 2020. The electrical system faced a peak demand of 4,240 MW last year, marking a 5.7% increase compared to the 4,010 MW recorded the year before. Historical records show that load levels were 3,770 MW in 2021 and 3,630 MW in 2020.



The report emphasizes significant advancements in various sectors of renewable energy. Notably, solar energy contributions rose by 8%, while wind energy generation saw an impressive increase of 11.8%. Gas generation units recorded a modest uptick of 0.8%, whereas diesel units demonstrated a substantial growth of 17.5%.



In an effort to bolster the renewable energy sector further, the ministry has announced new regulations titled "Regulating the Connection of Renewable Energy Sources Facilities to the Electrical System, Exempting Renewable Energy Sources Systems and Rationalizing Energy Consumption for the Year 2024." This set of regulations outlines various measures and procedures aimed at fostering investments in energy efficiency and advancements in storage technology.



As the transition to renewable energy progresses, these developments indicate a favorable trend for both renewable and conventional energy sources, showcasing an increasing dedication to energy diversification and sustainable practices.

