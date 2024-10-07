US newspaper uncovers significant details about Israel's operations aimed at undermining Hezbollah's communication systems

(MENAFN) The Washington Post has uncovered significant details about Israel's covert operations aimed at undermining Hezbollah's communication systems, focusing specifically on a recent pager deal and Israel's broader eavesdropping initiatives. Reports from Israeli and U.S. officials indicate that Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence agency, developed a scheme to infiltrate Hezbollah's communication channels by rigging their pagers with explosives, a plan that dates back to 2022.



According to sources within the Israeli government, these pagers were manufactured in Israel under the direct oversight of Mossad agents. The explosives were cleverly concealed within the devices, ensuring they would not be detected even if the pagers were taken apart. This sophisticated strategy highlights the extent to which Israeli intelligence is willing to go to disrupt Hezbollah's operational capabilities.



The investigation revealed that in 2023, a marketing officer presented this pager deal to Hezbollah. The design of the pagers requires users to simultaneously press two buttons to access messages, which adds a level of complexity to their operation. This requirement enhances the security of communications among Hezbollah members, making interception more challenging.



Pagers, which were invented by Canadian engineer Alfred Gross in 1949, are portable wireless electronic communication devices, often referred to as radio pagers. They allow communication within specific organizations or groups without depending on internet connectivity. Operating on rechargeable batteries, these devices can receive written messages as well as audio and visual signals, making them particularly suitable for groups like Hezbollah. Their operating mechanism, which utilizes specific frequencies and unique codes, makes them especially difficult to intercept, contributing to their continued use among the organization.



Additionally, the report notes that Mossad has been introducing booby-trapped walkie-talkies into Lebanon since 2015. This ongoing effort further demonstrates the strategic tactics employed by Israeli intelligence to monitor and disrupt Hezbollah's communications, emphasizing the complex and often hazardous nature of intelligence operations in the region.

