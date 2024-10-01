ACWA Power champions the transition to a sustainable future at WETEX 2024

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30 September 2024: ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, will highlight innovation and green technologies as the principal sponsor of the 26th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai.

ACWA Power’s presence at WETEX 2024 reaffirms its commitment to champion the transition towards a sustainable future in the UAE and the wider Middle East through transformative solutions in renewables, water desalination, green hydrogen and energy storage. The company will leverage the platform to showcase its contributions to clean energy, low carbon intensive water desalination solutions, and landmark initiatives that support the local, regional and global climate action agendas.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power, said: “At ACWA Power, we have been proud sponsors of WETEX for several years as we recognise the exhibition as a premier platform for showcasing innovations across the water, energy, and environment sectors. Our sponsorship reflects our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to advancing the dialogue around renewable energy solutions by embracing cutting-edge technologies.

As we continue to advance the future of sustainable water solutions in the UAE, I am proud to announce that ACWA Power now serves the water needs of over 20 million people globally through desalination. Our flagship projects in UAE, have a contracted capacity totalling an impressive 2.8 million m3/day of desalinated water for over four million residents in the country, including the Hassyan Independent Water Project with a capacity of 818,000 m³/day, the Taweelah Project with 909,000 m³/day, the UAQ Project with a capacity of 682,000 m³/day, and our recently awarded Hamriyah Independent Water Project in Sharjah which will have a capacity of 410,000 m3/day once operational. Together, these projects not only address the pressing water demands of UAE’s growing population but also demonstrate our dedication to delivering reliable and efficient water solutions for the region.”



Transforming Safety and Efficiency

ACWA Power’s adoption of digital tools, including AI for data analysis and initiatives like the Safe Drive App and the Third-Eye AI-powered monitoring system, has set industry standards in data-driven safety management and real-time hazard identification intervention capabilities. Advanced forecasting systems are used to analyse and monitor production from renewable assets, ensuring continuity and reliability of supply. Furthermore, drone technology and smart helmets are used to improve monitoring and safety on sites.

Looking ahead, the company expects AI implementation within its plants to further optimise power consumption, predict failures, and enhance preventive maintenance.

During WETEX, ACWA Power executives Thomas Altmann, EVP Innovation and New Technology, Tariq Nada, VP CTS Water Technology, and Abdurahman Alsum, ED Sustainability & CSR, will participate in a panel titled ‘Innovating for a Sustainable Energy Future Takes Ambitions’, - This session that will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 11:30 AM in the Arena at the Dubai World Trade Centre will showcase ACWA Power's innovative solutions for a sustainable future, exploring how the company leverages renewable energy technologies and integrated water-energy systems to achieve operational excellence and champion environmental responsibility.

Meanwhile, Sharzi Mukhri, Strategic Initiatives Lead at ACWA Power, will share her expertise on Innovation Integration as a speaker during DEWA's CleanTech Youth programme. Now in its 4th edition, the programme empowers young energy leaders with educational opportunities and hands-on experiences in the clean energy sector.

Scheduled to take place between 1-3 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, WETEX will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest developments in water, energy, and sustainability. The three-day event will focus on six verticals, including water, energy, technology, innovation, environment, and solar power.







