"Where is Ismail Qaani?" emerges as prominent concern in Iranian media

(MENAFN) The question "Where is Ismail Qaani?" has emerged as a prominent concern in Iranian media, underscoring the public's unease about the absence of the commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, who took over after the late Qassem Soleimani. A recent article from the New York Times points out that Iranian officials have yet to provide a clear answer regarding his whereabouts.



Local news outlet Tabnak has reported that public sentiment is growing restless, with many seeking reassurance about Qaani's safety. One outlet even released a detailed biography of Qaani, highlighting his extensive history within the Revolutionary Guards. Amidst this, rumors have circulated regarding his possible injury or death following an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon. Tabnak criticized the Iranian authorities for not issuing an official statement, noting, "If he is well, a video confirming his safety should be shared publicly."



As the leader of the Quds Force, Qaani oversees various Iranian-supported armed groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and factions in Iraq and Syria, along with Hamas in Gaza. Collectively, these groups form what is known as the "axis of resistance."



Speculation intensified when Israel's Channel 12 reported that investigations are underway concerning Qaani's possible injury during an Israeli raid in Beirut. This report suggested that Qaani might have been harmed in an airstrike by Israeli forces targeting Hashem Safieddine, a potential successor to Hezbollah's leadership.



The last confirmed public appearance of Qaani was at Hezbollah offices in Tehran, which took place shortly after Israel targeted Hassan Nasrallah, the group's leader, in Lebanon. Images from Iranian media of this visit have only added to the uncertainty surrounding his current status, especially since Qaani did not appear at the recent Friday prayers led by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.



According to three anonymous Iranian officials cited by the New York Times, Qaani had traveled to Beirut earlier in the week to meet with senior Hezbollah figures, helping the group devise strategies in response to a wave of Israeli attacks. These officials emphasized the secrecy surrounding Qaani's actions and location.



As speculation and concern regarding Ismail Qaani's fate continues, the Iranian public and media remain eager for clarity about a key figure in Iran's military and geopolitical endeavors in the region.

MENAFN07102024000045015687ID1108752614