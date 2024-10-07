Reports state Mossad formulated plan in 2022 to embed explosives within Hezbollah's pagers

(MENAFN) The Washington Post has revealed crucial insights into Israel's clandestine operations aimed at undermining Hezbollah's communication systems, particularly focusing on a scheme involving rigged pagers and the extensive surveillance conducted by Israeli intelligence. According to reports from both Israeli and U.S. officials, Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, formulated a plan in 2022 to embed explosives within Hezbollah's pagers.



Sources indicate that these pagers were manufactured in Israel and produced under the close oversight of Mossad agents. The explosives were skillfully hidden within the devices, ensuring they would remain undetected even if the pagers were disassembled.



Further developments show that in 2023, a marketing officer presented this pager deal to Hezbollah. The pagers were designed in such a way that accessing messages required users to press two buttons at once, adding a layer of complexity to their functionality.



The report also highlighted the introduction of booby-trapped walkie-talkies, which Israeli officials stated have been entering Lebanon since 2015. These devices came equipped with large batteries that housed explosives and a system for monitoring communications.



Israeli intelligence has reportedly been intercepting Hezbollah's radio communications for nearly a decade and retains the capability to turn these devices into explosives if necessary.



The situation intensified on September 17, 2024, when Hezbollah reported that hundreds of its fighters and Lebanese civilians were injured to varying degrees due to explosions from the “pager” devices they were using. Hezbollah has accused Israel of orchestrating these attacks, which occurred in various locations throughout Lebanon, including the southern suburbs of Beirut, and cities such as Baalbek, Tyre, Tripoli, Nabatieh, Al-Hosh, and Bint Jbeil.



This series of incidents sheds light on the intricate and often perilous strategies employed by Israeli intelligence against Hezbollah, raising profound concerns about operational security and the humanitarian consequences of such covert operations.

