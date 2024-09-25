Club Mahindra Expands Its Footprint in Mysuru with Full Management of Golden Landmark Resort

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 25th September 2024: Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has expanded its footprint in Mysuru by assuming complete management of the Club Mahindra Golden Landmark resort in Mysuru, Karnataka.

This move further strengthens Club Mahindra's offerings in the region, providing members with an unparalleled getaway that blends Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage with the resort's tranquil, lush green surroundings. Club Mahindra Golden Landmark features elegant interiors and state-of-the-art amenities, delivering the perfect fusion of comfort and sophistication for a truly memorable stay.

Commenting on the expansion, Manoj Bhat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, said, “Club Mahindra has been dedicated to enriching family vacations for years, and our latest offering in Mysuru aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding into key tourist destinations. This city, renowned for its cultural richness and heritage, presents substantial opportunities for a unique hospitality experience. With Club Mahindra Golden Landmark, we are well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of families seeking a relaxing vacation in this vibrant destination. This addition also aligns with our strategic goal of doubling our room capacity to 10,000 by FY30. We look forward to offering them more destinations, enhancing their choices, and enriching their overall holiday experiences with Club Mahindra.”

Mysuru, famed for its regal heritage and cultural splendor, offers visitors a journey back in time. Wander through its archetypical lanes, explore vibrant bazaars, and admire the stunning architecture of buildings that reflect the city’s rich history. At the heart of this cultural gem, Club Mahindra Golden Landmark Mysuru serves as an idyllic family retreat, located on the tranquil outskirts, surrounded by nature. Spread over 7.5 acres, this plush resort features 66 elegantly designed rooms, an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, and gourmet dining options. State-of-the-art amenities such as a spa, gym, and swimming pool ensure relaxation and rejuvenation. For special events, the resort also offers unique banqueting options with 2 lawns and a banquet hall, all providing complete privacy for a memorable experience.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of experiences around the city, from jeep safaris and trekking to exploring the city’s heritage through local tours and cycling adventures. Families can savor regional delicacies like Dosas, Bisi Bele Bhat, and Mysuru Pak at the resort’s restaurant, or enjoy a barbecue under the stars. For those visiting during the city’s iconic Dussehra festival, the resort offers easy access to witness the grand processions, cultural performances, and the spectacular illumination of the Mysore Palace, a true celebration of Mysuru’s vibrant traditions.





