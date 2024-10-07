Investigation uncovers Chinese hackers successfully penetrated networks of prominent Internet service providers in US

(MENAFN) A recent investigation by the Wall Street Journal has uncovered that a group of Chinese hackers has successfully penetrated the networks of several prominent Internet service providers in the United States, allowing them access to systems employed for surveillance. This incident raises serious alarms about the security of sensitive data and the integrity of vital communication infrastructure.



Among the telecommunications companies targeted were major players like Verizon Communications, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies. Reports indicate that the hackers may have had prolonged access to these networks, potentially spanning several months. This access enabled them to assist in fulfilling requests from U.S. authorities related to the collection of communication data. Moreover, the investigation revealed that the hackers were able to gather other sensitive information available online.



Although China's Foreign Ministry has not responded immediately to the allegations, it has historically denied similar claims made by the United States regarding the involvement of hackers in infiltrating foreign systems. The group implicated in this breach has been labeled by U.S. officials as "Salt Typhoon," which reportedly seeks to gather intelligence through its cyber activities.



Earlier this year, U.S. law enforcement agencies managed to dismantle another Chinese hacking group called "Flax Typhoon." This operation occurred amid escalating tensions with China over issues of cyber espionage, as part of a broader campaign known as "Volt Typhoon." The recent disclosures regarding the Salt Typhoon group further highlight the ongoing and evolving threats associated with state-sponsored cyber operations, emphasizing an urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures across critical U.S. infrastructure.

