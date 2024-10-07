Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Charges Accused Sanjay Roy With 'Murder, Rape' In Chargesheet Excludes 'Gangrape'

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Kolkata doctor case: The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the Kolkata doctor case, including murder and rape charges against Sanjay Roy, but excluding gang rape allegations related to the incident at RG Kar hospital, CBI sources said on October 7.

