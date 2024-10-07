Real Madrid to make offer to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold to address absence of Carvajal
10/7/2024 4:13:41 AM
(MENAFN) A Spanish newspaper has reported that real madrid is preparing to make an official offer to sign English international defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during the upcoming winter transfer window. This move is intended to address the void left by the absence of their key player, Dani Carvajal, who sustained a serious cruciate ligament injury during a match against Villarreal.
Carvajal’s injury, which occurred last Saturday evening, has had a significant impact on the Spanish football community. Initial reports suggest that the Real Madrid star suffered a cruciate ligament tear, which will keep him sidelined for 8 to 10 months. The 32-year-old right-back was forced to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in stoppage time after a hard collision with a Villarreal midfielder, which resulted in a severe sprain and subsequent ligament rupture. Footage showed Carvajal in visible pain following the incident.
The newspaper also mentioned that Real Madrid is now seriously considering Trent Alexander-Arnold as a replacement for Carvajal, given the latter’s extended absence. The Liverpool star is expected to be a top target for the Spanish club during the winter transfer window, with a deal potentially taking place in December. Alexander-Arnold is seen as a viable solution for Real Madrid’s defensive needs.
Real Madrid currently has only six defenders across all positions, making their defense a pressing concern for head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The addition of Alexander-Arnold would bolster the team’s backline, and the Spanish newspaper highlighted him as the best option to strengthen the squad when the transfer window opens in December 2024.
