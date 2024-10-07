Quintessence Spectrum Series By Jeffrey Geiringer Wins Bronze In A' 3D Printing Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quintessence Spectrum Series

Innovative 3D Printed Lattice Lamps Recognized for Excellence in Design and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of 3D printing design, has announced the Quintessence Spectrum Series by Jeffrey Geiringer as a Bronze winner in the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Spectrum Series, a limited-edition collection of rechargeable table lamps featuring unique 3D printed lattice shades.The Bronze A' 3D Printed Forms and Products Design Award holds significant relevance for the 3D printing industry and its customers. It showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By winning this award, the Quintessence Spectrum Series demonstrates its ability to meet the evolving needs of the market while pushing the boundaries of what is possible with 3D printing technology.The Spectrum Series stands out for its innovative use of parametric design to create 100 unique lamps, each with its own distinct silhouette and lattice structure. The intricate lattice shades are meticulously 3D printed in-house using custom G-code, ensuring a flawless and clean appearance. The lamps are produced on-demand using recycled PLA, minimizing waste and promoting sustainability. As a limited-edition series, each lamp is a one-of-a-kind piece accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Jeffrey Geiringer's dedication to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing in lighting design. It inspires the Quintessence team to continue exploring innovative applications of this technology, driving the brand forward in its mission to create a new aesthetic for the digital age that is sustainable, affordable, and radically innovative in form and function.Interested parties may learn more about the Quintessence Spectrum Series and its award-winning design at:About Quintessence LightingQuintessence Lighting is a brand-new 3D printed lighting design brand from Hong Kong. Founded in 2023 by Jeffrey Geiringer, Quintessence creates bespoke lattice-based lighting products using proprietary 3D printing techniques. They are bringing a novel type of lampshade to the market, leveraging 3D printing technology to create customized lattice forms that have intriguing visual properties. The guiding principles of Quintessence Lighting are articulated by its founder as such: "A new aesthetic for the digital age, created sustainably, provided affordably." Quintessence is launching with the Spectrum Series, a limited edition of 100 unique table lamps at an affordable price. The Spectrum Series constitutes an effort to blend practices from the fields of art and design. Each piece of the series is parametrically derived from a 'flow' of shapes to create 100 different but related silhouettes and lattice structures. Every lamp sold is produced on-demand using a low-waste 3D printing process and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity. Quintessence hopes to drive the future of locally-produced, digital-native design toward sustainability and radical possibilities of form and function.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly skilled and creative designs that demonstrate professional execution and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs in the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category showcase innovative material use, structural integrity, printability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and technological advancement. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, 3D printing industry experts, journalists, and academics. Bronze A' Design Award winners are acknowledged for their ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. The rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive recognition. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

