Sany India Inaugurates Its 22Nd 3S Branch In Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nellore, October 7th, 2024: SANY India, a leading of equipment, announces the inauguration of its latest 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) branch in Vedayapalem, Nellore, marking a significant milestone in the company's robust expansion across the country. This branch will be the 6th 3S branch in the Rayalaseema region and the 14th 3S branch for Madhura across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The branch is strategically located to serve the old Nellore district, providing easy access to high-potential markets such as Nellore, Sullurpeta, Kavali, Atmakur, Krishnapatnam, Gudur, and Naidupeta.



The inauguration event was attended by over 35 potential customers and representatives from leading financial institutions in the district, highlighting strong local business support. As the 242nd 3S outlet nationwide, this branch reinforces SANY India's commitment to improving customer accessibility and service. With this expansion, SANY India ensures that every valued customer in the region is within a 150 km radius of a 3S centre, providing comprehensive solutions for sales, service, and spare parts.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Pandey, Vice President Excavator Business, stated, "The inauguration of our new 3S branch in Nellore marks another step forward in our mission to bring the best-in-class products and services closer to our customers. We are committed to growing our network and offering easy access to cutting-edge construction equipment, top-notch service, and genuine spare parts across all key markets in India. The support and trust we receive from our customers in Andhra Pradesh inspire us to continue innovating and expanding."



Additionally, Mr. Aditya Soma, Dealer Principal - Madhura Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh, stated,“We are delighted to collaborate with SANY India, the inauguration of the new branch is the significant step towards enhancing our ability to provide world-class construction equipment, along with comprehensive sales, service, and support, to our valued customers. With this association we remain committed to addressing the evolving infrastructure needs of Andhra Pradesh with the highest standards of excellence."



SANY India's ongoing investment in expanding its 3S branch network demonstrates its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. With a robust infrastructure in place, the company ensures that customers nationwide have access to world-class facilities for sales, service, and spare parts.





ABOUT SANY India



SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.



The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 260 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. SANY has more than 30000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, SANY India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.





Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Antara Gupta

Email :...