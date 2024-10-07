Ivano-Frankivsk Authorities Donate Over 100 FPV Drones To Svoboda Battalion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Svoboda (Freedom) Battalion of the National Guard received 100 first-person-view drones and other material assistance from the Ivano-Frankivsk community.

City Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"We're on a volunteer trip now. Yesterday we visited the Svoboda Battalion of the National Guard... We brought 100 FPV drones, a Mavic, and other assistance so that these guys could beat the enemy in the Siversk axis," said Martsinkiv.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the fallen Vasyl Osoba, a battalion soldier killed in action. He was a son-in-law of a Ukrainian language advocate Iryna Farion, assassinated earlier this year.

According to Martsinkiv, the Edelweiss 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, the Sapsan Tactical Group with the 24th Brigadem and the 4th Panzer Brigade also received assistance from municipal authorities.

As Ukrinform reported, fighters with the rifle battalion of the Zaporizhzhia police received drones and gear donated by the regional authorities.

Photo: Ruslan Martsinkiv, Facebook