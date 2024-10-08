Late-Night Mumbai Local Travellers Facing Trouble Due To The New Central Railways' Timetable

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Suburban commuters are reportedly facing inconvenience because of the early closure of Mumbai local train services on certain routes of the Central Railway main line. According to a Free Press Journal report, suburban several commuters have expressed their frustration over perceived discriminatory compared to Western Railway travellers.

The WR's suburban services operate until 1 am, whereas CR's last local train departs at 12:24 am. The early closure of the Mumbai local train services at the Central Railway main line has left late-night travellers on the route with no major options, reported FPJ.

The Central Railways implemented its new timetable on 5 October. According to the revised timings, the last local to Karjat and Kasara will depart earlier, reported FPJ. The reduction in Mumbai's local train service timings at night has sparked a wave of frustration among late-night commuters, reported the English Daily.

Labelling the treatment as“step-motherly,” the Suburban Passengers Association has said that a reduction in timings will significantly impact late-night passengers. The association also highlighted how further extension of train services at night is the demand of the hour given the fast-paced lifestyle in Mumbai.

According to FPJ, WR's last trains leave Churchgate at 12:20 am from Virar and depart Borivali at 1 am. Whereas Central Railway's last train to Kasara leaves CSMT at 12:08 am, followed by the Karjat train at 12:12 AM and the last Thane train at 12:24 AM.

The revised timings have impacted nearly 83 suburban trains and are likely to impact late-night commuters on various routes in Mumbai. Apart from revision in timings, the Central Railway division has also extended train services on certain routes, and added new halts in another.

As per the revised timetable, the Central Railway division has extended services on a few routes. According to an Indian Express report, twenty-one trains' end or starting point has been changed from Dadar to Parel. The extension is likely to benefit several commuters who travel between these busy stations and is also likely to reduce crowd at Dadar station.