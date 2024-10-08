عربي


Congress's Irfan Hafiz Lone Wins Wagoora-Kreeri Seat

Congress's Irfan Hafiz Lone Wins Wagoora-Kreeri Seat


10/8/2024 6:12:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Congress's Irfan Hafiz Lone emerged victorious in the Wagoora-Kreeri Assembly constituency, defeating People's Democratic Party's Syed Basharat Bukhari, a two-time MLA.

Irfan secured 17,002 votes, while Bukhari trailed by 7,751 votes, marking a decisive victory for Lone.

Lone, a candidate of the Congress-NC, played a pivotal role in maintaining the unity of the alliance in the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency.
His success is attributed to his strong grassroots presence and the momentum gained from his tenure as DDC Sangrama, where his development-focused initiatives garnered widespread support.

However, despite Bukhari's established political career and two prior terms as MLA, he struggled to overcome Lone's growing popularity in the region. (With KNO inputs)

Kashmir Observer

