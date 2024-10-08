Congress's Irfan Hafiz Lone Wins Wagoora-Kreeri Seat
Date
10/8/2024 6:12:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Congress's Irfan Hafiz Lone emerged victorious in the Wagoora-Kreeri Assembly constituency, defeating People's Democratic Party's Syed Basharat Bukhari, a two-time MLA.
Irfan secured 17,002 votes, while Bukhari trailed by 7,751 votes, marking a decisive victory for Lone.
Lone, a candidate of the Congress-NC, played a pivotal role in maintaining the unity of the alliance in the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency.
His success is attributed to his strong grassroots presence and the momentum gained from his tenure as DDC Sangrama, where his development-focused initiatives garnered widespread support.
However, despite Bukhari's established political career and two prior terms as MLA, he struggled to overcome Lone's growing popularity in the region. (With KNO inputs)
|
