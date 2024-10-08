Cong Will Form Govt In J&K With Full Majority; Real Picture Unclear In Haryana: Supriya Shrinate

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) social incharge Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday said that the Grand Old Party is clearly getting a majority in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) but in Haryana, the real picture is still unclear.

Talking to IANS, Supriya Shrinate said, "In J&K, we have not only got a full majority but an overwhelming result. J&K has squarely rejected Prime Narendra Modi and the BJP. The attack on the identity of the Union Territory by the BJP has been now answered by the people of the state. J&K has taught a big lesson to the BJP. It is a big thing for the Congress that the party is going to form the government in J&K with such a huge majority."

Shrinate further stated that the picture is still unclear and will change a little bit after some time in Haryana.

"The picture will change a little in Haryana as the data is moving a little slowly right now. In Haryana, we are not getting the overwhelming majority that we had expected. I think we learn something from every election and will learn from Haryana as well. But I am hopeful that the picture will change now," she added.

It's D-Day, and the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly Elections is currently underway. The BJP and Congress have been locked in a seesaw battle since the counting began early in the morning, and it appears that the BJP is on track for a hat trick, leading in 49 seats in Haryana. Meanwhile, the Congress is ahead in 35 seats.

Going by early trends, the National Conference-Congress alliance appears to be heading to form the government in J&K, while Independents and smaller parties - tagged by some as the BJP's proxies - are failing to make a mark.

Jammu and Kashmir voted in its first Assembly elections since 2014, first as a Union Territory and first after the removal of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special status.