Putin To Meet Iranian President Pezeshkian In Turkmenistan On Friday

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are set to meet in Turkmenistan.

According to The Moscow Times, both leaders are scheduled to hold discussions on Friday, October 11, in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's aide, highlighted the significance of this meeting, stating that it will address both bilateral issues and the increasing tensions in the Middle East.

Putin's visit to Turkmenistan comes at the invitation of Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the country's President. Putin is expected to attend a forum in Ashgabat, during which he will also meet with Iranian President Pezeshkian.

This meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. Recently, Iran launched a second missile strike on Israel in retaliation for the deaths of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, Abbas Nilforoushan, the commander of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon, and Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah.

In the attack, around 200 missiles were fired at Israel, causing some damage.

In response, Israel's Prime Minister warned that the option of a“preemptive strike” against Iran is“still on the table.”

This high-level meeting between Putin and Pezeshkian will likely play a key role in shaping future regional diplomatic and military strategies. With growing tensions and the possibility of further escalation, the international community will be closely watching for the outcomes of this important dialogue.

