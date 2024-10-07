Priceplow Announces XPO NRG: An Industry-First Collaborative Energy Drink For Supply Side West

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At SupplySide West 2024, some of the brightest minds in the have come together to create XPO NRG , a limited-edition drink designed to attendees with high-performance energy and mental focus. This innovative beverage, crafted exclusively for the event, will be exhibited by each participating company, showcasing the power of collaboration at the highest level.

XPO NRG is not for sale but will be available at the following participating booths:

At SupplySide West 2024, some of the brightest minds in the industry have come together to create XPO NRG, a limited-edition energy drink designed to fuel attendees with high-performance energy and mental focus. This innovative beverage, crafted exclusively for the event, will be exhibited by each participating company, showcasing the power of collaboration at the highest level.

With an exhilarating lemonade flavor from Sensapure Flavors, XPO NRG is more than just an energy drink - it's a glimpse of what's possible when the best of the industry joins forces. The drink's performance-driven formula combines cutting-edge ingredients like goBHBTM, enfinity® paraxanthine, Cognizin® citicoline, Zembrin® Sceletium tortuosum, and MitoPrime® L-ergothioneine to provide clean energy, focus, and neuroprotection.

Cognizin® by Kyowa Hakko (Booth #3765)

enfinity® Paraxanthine from TSI Group (Booth #5831)

goBHBTM Ketones from Ketone Labs (Booth #6733)

MitoPrime® L-Ergothioneine by NNB Nutrition (Booth #7311)

Zembrin® from PLT Health Solutions (Booth #4655)

Flavoring by Sensapure Flavors (Booth #5923)

Branding and Label Design by NutraMedia (Booth #7465)

Project Leadership and Marketing by PricePlow ( )

R&D by Savage Nutra ( ) Manufacturing by MacroCap Labs ( )

"Competition happens at the bottom, collaboration happens at the top," said

Ben Kane, PricePlow President and XPO NRG Project Coordinator. "This project would not be possible without the manufacturing capabilities of MacroCap Labs," he added.

Austin Holt , Senior Director of Sales at natural products custom product manufacturer MacroCap Labs said: "MacroCap Labs is excited to contribute to this innovative project, highlighting our dedication to collaboration with our esteemed partners. Thanks to our new facility and enhanced capabilities, we're eager to bring this visionary concept to life and set new industry standards."

Kane continued: "Under the guidance and marketing direction of PricePlow along with the engineering and R&D from Savage Nutra, XPO NRG exemplifies what's possible when industry leaders work together. The manufacturing and canning were expertly handled by MacroCap Labs, while the sleek, textured label designed by NutraMedia and printed by McDowell Label of Resource Label Group adds a finishing touch that embodies the combined talent and innovation of all involved."

PricePlow and the contributing ingredient suppliers invite attendees to visit the participating booths at

SupplySide West 2024 to experience XPO NRG, and witness the next generation of industry partnerships, where they will learn what can be accomplished when competition is set aside, and collaboration takes the lead.

About PricePlow

PricePlow

is the leading educational media platform in the supplement industry, delivering in-depth coverage on supplement news, ingredient science, and product launches. Through the PricePlow Podcast, PricePlow

Blog, and presence on social media, PricePlow consumers on the science behind supplements, while helping them find great deals. Our mission is to empower both consumers and industry professionals with the latest insights and product information.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks, LLC

E-mail: [email protected]



Company

Contact:

Mike Roberto

PricePlow LLC

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PricePlow, LLC

