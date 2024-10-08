iPhone 16 users report problems with microphone, password reading after IOS 18 update

(MENAFN) Many 16 users across all models, along with some iPad users, have reported problems with the microphone and password reading following the initial release of 18. In response, Apple has quickly rolled out two updates, urging users to download them immediately due to their importance.



The updates include iOS 18.0.1 for iPhones and iPadOS 18.0.1 for iPads. Besides addressing bugs, these updates come with notable performance improvements and critical security fixes. Apple typically spaces out its updates over several months unless there's a pressing security issue.



For iPhones, the update resolves a problem where the microphone in the Messages app would briefly start recording before being properly activated with the orange microphone icon. It also fixes a VoiceOver issue on iPhone XS and later models, as well as iPads, where saved passwords could be read aloud unintentionally.



Additionally, the update addresses touch screen unresponsiveness under certain conditions on iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models and fixes a camera freeze issue when recording video in macro mode using the 4K Ultra Wide camera. Apple also mentioned that similar updates are available for Mac, Vision Pro, and Apple Watch.

