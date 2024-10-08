Good News For Bihar, Mumbai Passengers! Indian Railways Starts Special Train Services Ahead Of Diwali, Chhat Puja

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Railways has launched new train services for travelling on the Mumbai to Bihar route. The decision was made to deal with the extreme passenger rush during the festival season. Ahead of Diwali and Chhat Puja celebrations, the Indian Railways started operating LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Specials weekly.

Special train services were launched to manage the excessive passenger rush on the route. The first LTT Mumbai-Raxaul superfast special train started on 6 October and will be operated until 2 February 2025.



Meanwhile, the special train service between Raxaul and Mumbai LTT started on 4 October. It will be available until 31 January 2025, according to information shared by Central Railway in a social media post on X.



Special train services between Mumbai and Raxaul

The Indian Railways has launched 36 special services of LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Specials (05585/05586) to alleviate passenger rush on the route.



The LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special train will run 18 trips until January next year. The service will begin at 4 p.m. every Sunday and end at Raxaul station in Bihar at 7:45 a.m. on the third day, Tuesday.

The main halts of the train services will include Kalyan, Nasik, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhya, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Bairgania.

The LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Special train includes 22 LHB coaches including thirteen sleeper class coaches, eight second-sitting/general class coaches.

The LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Special train is an effort of the Indian Railways to deal with the passenger rush. In another development, the Indian Railways announced to continue the services of several special trains between Dadar and Bhusaval.

The Central Railways will continue the services of Special Trains for 104 trips to clear the extra rush of passengers. It includes Dadar-Bhusaval-Dadar Tri-Weekly Special Train with 78 trips from October 1 2024 to December 30, 2024.

The press release reads,“09051 Tri-Weekly Special extended to run every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from 01.10.2024 to 30.12.2024 (39 trips). 09052 Tri-Weekly Special extended to run every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday from 01.10.2024 to 30.12.2024 (39 trips).”