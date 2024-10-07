The Knox Journals: The Passwordless Future of Security

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - Secure access made simple with Knox Vault, passkeys and Knox Matrix for a hyperconnected future



Being productive has never been easier, thanks to our devices. From to smart homes, our lifestyles are now incredibly connected. But as this connectivity grows, so do concerns around device and data safety.



Samsung has made it a priority to give you peace of mind when using connected device ecosystems as Knox Vault, passkeys and Knox Matrix protect you and your digital life.





Knox Vault



At Samsung, we’re constantly exploring ways to add extra layers of security to our products through software and hardware innovations. One example is our hardware-backed Knox Vault which combines a secure processor with secure memory to isolate your most sensitive data — like PINs, passwords and biometrics — from the rest of your device and ensure that no one else can physically or remotely reach your data.



But we’re not stopping there. With many people now using multiple devices, we’re expanding Knox Vault to more devices and bringing the safest mobile experience to a wider audience. You can rest assured that our technologies will constantly evolve as we continue to prioritize keeping you and your personal information safe.





Passkeys



As our device ecosystems continue to grow, we’ve all experienced the bothersome task of logging into apps and websites with passwords that are often long, complicated and easy to forget. But what if they no longer existed, and it was still possible to securely share information across multiple devices?



This is our vision for passkeys — digital credentials that can be used for authentication across websites and apps, enabled by Knox Matrix with Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Passkeys allow users to log in to apps and websites on Galaxy devices using Samsung Pass in Samsung Wallet. This safe and easy feature enables users to sign in with biometric authentication like fingerprints and eliminates the need to remember current passwords or reset forgotten ones. Convenient without compromising security, passkeys mark a significant step toward a passwordless future.



Passkeys offer a faster, easier and more secure device experience. You'll save time by no longer needing to type your account username into your device — simply select the account you wish to sign into. Once passkeys are registered, it is easy to switch over to a new connected device as there is no need to sign in all over again. Passkeys only work on users’ registered websites and applications, ensuring protection against phishing attacks from malicious sites or apps.





Knox Matrix



Providing new ways to secure identities and credentials for a hyperconnected world, passkeys are part of Credential Sync — a key component of Knox Matrix. We live in an age where we’re surrounded by connected devices from our phones to TVs, and even our refrigerators. This connectivity offers exciting new opportunities but also poses an increased risk of exploitation. Traditional security offerings that protect single devices are no longer enough when one compromised device has the potential to negatively impact others within the same ecosystem — presenting the need for another layer of protection.



That's why we’ve built Knox Matrix, our next frontier of security and vision for a safer future. The security system is a comprehensive approach that will become increasingly essential as more devices and aspects of our lives become connected — turning your home into a smart shield and keeping you and your ecosystem of connected devices safe. Knox Matrix functions as your private blockchain system where connected devices ensure security at core stages through multi-layered, intelligent threat monitoring with compatible devices cross-checking each other for breaches.



Credential Sync secures your information when moving data from device to device, making it easier to manage multiple logins while encrypting sensitive information. By sharing credentials across devices, we aim to protect your entire device ecosystem — so you never have to sacrifice security for connectivity or convenience.



Knox Matrix offers even more advanced protection for your entire device ecosystem with Trust Chain. In Trust Chain, connected devices monitor each other for security threats, provide notifications if ever attacked and share actions taken to block the threat. Also, Cross Platform SDK allows devices on different operating systems to join Knox Matrix with consistent security standards. This means you can enjoy strong security across the board with Knox Matrix whether your Samsung devices are based on Android, Tizen, Windows or other operating systems.



Samsung wants you to be able to navigate this increasingly connected world freely and comfortably with Samsung Galaxy, both now and in the future. To that end, we’re committed to helping you get the most out of your digital experience with Knox Vault and Knox Matrix. As we head towards a passwordless future, these powerful solutions will ensure you’re always backed up by security you can trust.



MENAFN07102024002844009143ID1108751646