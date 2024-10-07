Bundesliga: Frankfurt, Bayern Play Out Draw In Six-Goal Thriller

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, Oct 7 (IANS) Two goals from Omar Marmoush, including an injury-time equaliser, earned Eintracht Frankfurt a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Bayern started brightly and created several chances, but neither Michael Olise nor Serge Gnabry were able to beat Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos.

The German giants were rewarded for their efforts and broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Kim Min-jae tapped in Thomas Muller's square pass from a corner, reports Xinhua.

Frankfurt equalised seven minutes later when Ansgar Knauff found Marmoush, who shrugged off Raphael Guerreiro before slotting past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern were shocked as Frankfurt gained momentum and took the lead in the 35th minute after the clinical Eagles finished off an attack through Marmoush, whose good build-up work allowed Hugo Ekitike to slot home for a 2-1 lead.

Frankfurt's lead didn't last long however, as Dayot Upamecano pounced on Olise's blocked shot from inside the area three minutes later.

Bayern started the second half in style and stunned Frankfurt with a 3-2 comeback when Olise slotted Harry Kane's through-ball into the bottom-left corner from 16 meters out.

Vincent Kompany's side piled on the pressure but lacked precision in the final third, with Joshua Kimmich and Mathys Tel firing wide from promising positions.

The visitors should have doubled their lead in the 77th minute, but Kaua made a fine save to deny Kingsley Coman.

Frankfurt continued to pose a threat, however, as Junior Ebimbe failed to connect with a cut-back at the far post in the 84th minute.

Just as Bayern were settling for a hard-earned 3-2 win, Marmoush equalized in stoppage time after finishing off a counterattack.

Leaders Bayern dropped points but remain top of the table, while Frankfurt slip from second to third.

"It was a great performance from the team. We had so many chances today. Last season we lost 5-1. This was a completely different game. In the end we probably deserved to win more," said Bayern coach Kompany.

"It was a wild finish. Bayern put us under pressure right from the start. We wanted to be more active. In the end, we were lucky to get the equalizer," said Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig recorded a second successive league win with a 1-0 victory over Heidenheim thanks to Lois Openda's goal, while Stuttgart held Hoffenheim to a late draw when Ermedin Demirovic turned in a rebound after his penalty was saved by Oliver Baumann in injury time.