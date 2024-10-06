Qatar National Sprint: Chebli, Serre Shine In Round 5

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mansour Chebli and Maher Serre stole the spotlight in the fifth round of the 2024 Qatar National Sprint, claiming two victories each.

Chebli dominated Class O1 with a time of 51.389 seconds and repeated his success in Class P1, driving his Renault Clio to another top finish at the open parking lot beside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Meanwhile, Serre won Class O3 in a Nissan 350Z with a time of 58.419 seconds and also secured victory in Class P2 in a Porsche Cayman.

Other standout performances came from Amro Abdulla in Class O2, where the Qatari driver took first place in his Subaru with a lap of 51.966 seconds.

Francesco Fornaciari led Class P3 in his Lotus Exige. In the women's category, Melina Jokic secured the win, clocking 1:01.634 in her Porsche Cayman GTS, marking a thrilling end to the round in the popular championship.