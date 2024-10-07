QF's Earthna Reaches Over One Million Community Members As Part Of 9Th QSW

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Members of the public, businesses, community groups, organisations, academic institutions and engaged in a diverse array of activities focused on promoting, inspiring, and raising awareness on how to live and work in an eco-friendly way as part of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2024, which ran from September 28 to October 5.

Organized by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna)-a member of Qatar Foundation-in partnership with the of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), this year's event saw over 150,000 people take part in around 500 activities, the highest participation rate in QSW's nine-year history.

Earthna and many other organisations undertook media and social media campaigns to promote QSW and its aims this year. Combined with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' initiative to raise awareness of sustainability in the Friday sermon on October 4, over 1 million people had the opportunity to hear or read about important environmental ideas during QSW 2024.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, emphasised the importance of the annual event, noting that:“By bringing together government, schools and universities, the private sector, non-government organizations and the community, we aim to foster a unified commitment across Qatar to address sustainability challenges, and promote a healthier world for generations to come. We were overwhelmed with the enthusiasm shown towards this years' edition and the support from our partners and contributors to whom we are incredibly grateful. We are very much looking forward to building on this years' success in 2025 for QSW's tenth anniversary.”

Earthna facilitated a series of impactful sessions during QSW 2024, addressing critical topics that will help shape sustainability thinking and action in Qatar.

For the first time, Earthna and MoECC held Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC) 2024 as part of QSW which took place on 1-2 October.

The critical importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing climate challenges was also highlighted at QNDCC through the partnership of German Embassy Doha, the German Industry & Commerce Office in Doha, the Al-Attiyah Foundation, QNB, and DHL Express Qatar.