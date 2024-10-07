Experts Explore Role Of AI In Healthcare Simulation Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha: The University of Doha for Science & (UDST), in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, hosted the 5th Annual Simulation Symposium on Saturday.

The event brought together educators, experts, and innovators from Qatar and abroad to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare simulation education.

The symposium showcased the latest advancements in AI, shared insights and encouraged collaboration on integrating technologies to enhance simulation-based learning and training in healthcare. The event was in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which aims at promoting sustainable development, advancing education and healthcare, and driving economic diversification.

Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Vice-President, Academic Affairs at the UDST, speaking on behalf of the UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi, said,“Today's symposium reflects our ongoing dedication to advancing the expertise of our faculty and professionals in the healthcare. By facilitating these interactive experiences, we support valuable exchange of knowledge that enhances the skills of our educators and the experts alike.“This elevates the caliber of our faculty and equips our students with practical, real-world learning opportunities that bridge theory with hands-on application. Through initiatives like this, we are preparing the next generation of innovative leaders in healthcare, empowering both students and professionals to excel in simulation and technology knowledge within the sector.”

Dr. Fred Saleh, Acting Dean, College of Health Sciences, said,“Hosting this symposium provides professionals and our community with an incredible opportunity to experience the future of AI-based healthcare education, enhancing their skills and preparing them for the evolving landscape of this industry.”

Dr. Sola Bahous, Professor of Medicine and Dean of the School of Medicine at the Lebanese American University, served as a keynote speaker at the event, and discussed the significance of AI in healthcare, drawing on her role with the International Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence. She delivered her speech through videoconferencing

Also speaking at the symposium was Lewis Chang, Head of Medical VR at HTC VIVE, who leads the development of medical AI and VR products and has received two prestigious personal medical innovation awards for his contributions in the medical field.

The symposium concluded with key insights on AI integration in healthcare simulation, emphasising collaboration to overcome challenges and drive innovation. By highlighting advancements in AI and offering professional development, the event reinforced its commitment to improving healthcare education and patient care.