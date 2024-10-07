MECC, GGGI Host Workshop To Develop Qatar's National Adaptation Plan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), in collaboration with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) office in Qatar hosted a to envision and plan the development of Qatar's National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

This workshop, attended by Undersecretary of MECC H E Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Mahmoud, brought together over 150 participants from various sectors in the country, including public and private sectors, academia, and civil society, to shape and guide the process of developing the National Adaptation Plan for Qatar.

Qatar faces pressing challenges stemming from climate change, including rising sea levels, water scarcity, extreme heat, and severe weather events. These issues pose significant threats to key sectors such as energy, water, infrastructure, coastal resilience, public health, agriculture, livestock, and biodiversity. To address these gaps, the National Adaptation Plan will integrate medium- and long-term climate adaptation strategies into Qatar's national development plans, aiming to support the country's transition to a greener and more sustainable economy.

Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs Eng Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada, emphasised that“despite ongoing adaptation efforts, there is an urgent need for swift action to enhance resilience and reduce vulnerability to these climate risks, particularly in key sectors such as water management, infrastructure, coastal areas, healthcare, biodiversity, and food security.” He highlighted the ministry's efforts in developing the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for Qatar.

Al Sada expressed hope that this workshop would achieve its goals and provide an opportunity to exchange expertise and best practices in the project of developing Qatar's National Adaptation Plan.

Acting Head of the GGGI office in Qatar Chiden Balmes, underscored the importance of this project, noting that the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is a partner in developing the National Adaptation Plan with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. He stated,“This will be a groundbreaking policy – the first of its kind in Qatar – that will outline the medium- and long-term adaptation priorities to address the negative impacts of climate change, transforming these threats into opportunities for further sustainable growth and prosperity.”

He pointed out that the workshop presented key findings from previous climate vulnerability assessments and provided participants with a clear understanding of how to contribute additional information regarding adaptation activities.

Interactive visualization exercises, along with detailed explanations of the NAP process, helped participants understand their roles in shaping Qatar's adaptation priorities and sharing essential data to inform the plan's development.

Regarding the National Adaptation Planning and Action Project, it is part of a collaborative program between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) focused on climate action and green growth.

This project addresses plans and strategies to protect Qatar from the impacts of climate change. By focusing on the most climate-vulnerable sectors, the project aims to contribute to protecting the country's economy, its population, and coastal areas.

The development of the National Adaptation Plan will help identify and address Qatar's medium- and long-term adaptation priorities as part of the broader national development strategies and the transition to a green and sustainable economy.