Dukhan Bank Receives 'Qatar's Rising Star Award By Euromoney Awards For Excellence 2024'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Dukhan has been honoured with the Qatar's“Rising Star” Award at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024.

This accolade highlights Dukhan Bank's remarkable achievements in growth, profitability, and digital innovation.

Over the past year, Dukhan Bank has made significant strides in its digital initiatives while consistently maintaining robust growth and profitability.

The“Rising Star” Award underscores these accomplishments, solidifying Dukhan Bank's position as a trailblazer in Qatar's industry.

In a pioneering move, Dukhan Bank introduced Qatar's first prepaid digital card through its mobile app,“Dukhan Mobile,” allowing customers to manage their finances with ease.

Additionally, the Bank has rolled out its Smart Kiosk, offering a 24/7 service for instant card printing, enhancing customer convenience and accessibility.

The integration of popular digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet, and Google Pay, into the bank's payment platform further exemplifies its commitment to providing versatile and secure payment solutions.

In addition, Dukhan Bank's omnichannel banking platform offers a holistic and enriching customer experience, extending beyond traditional banking services to include features like flight booking, car rental, and lifestyle services.

Dukhan Bank's customer-centric approach has been key to its continued success in Qatar's competitive banking landscape.

Its recognition at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence reflects the expertise of its human capital and ongoing efforts to drive the digital transformation of its services and position itself at the forefront of the industry.

Dukhan Bank remains steadfast in its digital banking transformation, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030, while upholding the highest standards of customer service and financial performance.