Meeting Begins To Nominate Sanbuk On Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage

Doha: The of Culture kicked off yesterday its first in-person meeting for the nomination of Sanbuk (traditional wooden dhow) to be inscribed on the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The five-day meeting is organised in collaboration with the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (Alecso).

Experts and enthusiasts from Arab countries are preparing and organising the collection of the required data according to the Unesco inscription form.

Addressing the meeting, Director of Heritage and Identity, the Ministry of Culture, Sheikha Najla bint Faisal Al Thani said the meeting comes from the belief in the importance of joint Arab action to promote Arab countries' intangible cultural heritage, support institutions and improve their performance to preserve and protect the common Arab heritage, primarily strengthening the joint role of the Sanbuk nomination file.

Sheikha Najla told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Sanbuk nomination file is the second led by the State of Qatar to be inscribed on the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage after the Bisht file, noting that the selection of the Sanbuk comes due to its importance and status among the people of Qatar in particular, and the GCC states, as well as the Arab countries in general in order to preserve it from extinction, and take pride in heritage.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, Ali Abdulrazzaq Al Marafi said Sanbuk reflects the history and culture of the State of Qatar in particular and the Gulf countries in general.

Distinguished by its unique design that makes it suitable for sailing in shallow waters, it was a primary means of transportation and fishing and it was used in fishing and pearl diving, Al Marafi added.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar's success in preparing the Bisht nominatin file enhances the ability to present the Sanbuk file with the same degree of distinction and influence, and to shed light on a vital part of this shared cultural history.

Meanwhile, Alecso's Director of Culture Department, Dr. Hamid bin Saif Al Nofali praised the Qatari initiative, extending thanks to the Arab countries that responded and showed commitment and constructive cooperation as well as the experts and coordinators. The meeting featured in-person speakers from several Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Oman, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, and Yemen, while the Lebanese representative spoke virtually.