QIIB First To Partner With Talabat Pro, Offering Platinum Credit Cardholders Six Months Of Free Membership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QIIB in collaboration with talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, have announced the launch of a special offer for its Platinum Credit Cardholders.

Customers will get 6 months free talabat Pro upon subscription to talabat Pro using their QIIB Platinum Credit Cards.

This is valid until 31 December 2024, and applies to all QIIB Platinum on talabat.

Commenting on the offer, Khaled Abdulrahman Al Shaibei (pictured), Head of Business Development at QIIB, said:“We are pleased to provide our customers with more deals and benefits that enhance their experience. Partnering with a regional leader like talabat will definitely enhance value for our Platinum Credit Cardholders.”

Al Shaibei concluded,“At QIIB, we are dedicated to providing top-quality rewards and promotions for all our customers. By working with trusted partners like talabat, we ensure our customers receive the best banking experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat Qatar, said:“At talabat we are constantly seeking ways to enhance customer experience, and this collaboration with QIIB perfectly combines the convenience of talabat Pro with the benefits of QIIB's Platinum Credit Cards."

Customers can take advantage through the talabat application.