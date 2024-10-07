Qatar, Uzbekistan Discuss Enhancing Commercial Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber, recently held a meeting with Safarov Umidbek Akbarovich, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to enhance cooperation between the two chambers and boost trade exchanges between Qatar and Uzbekistan.

The meeting also focused on the climate in both countries and highlighted opportunities for partnerships and cooperation between Qatari and Uzbek business owners.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar emphasised the strong interest of Qatari businessmen in exploring the available opportunities in Uzbekistan.

He affirmed the Qatar Chamber's keenness on encouraging both Qatari and Uzbek business entities to establish joint ventures, highlighting the importance of activating the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two chambers last year.

In turn, Safarov Umidbek Akbarovich, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed Uzbekistan's strong interest in enhancing economic and commercial cooperation with Qatar.

He noted that several official visits to Doha are scheduled over the next two months, with the aim of promoting Uzbek industries in Qatar and gaining insights into Qatar's investment climate.

These visits will focus on identifying sectors where potential partnerships with Qatari companies can be formed.