Neu Horizons Uranium Limited Appoints Siobhan Lancaster As Director

Neu Horizons Uranium Limited (NHU) is pleased to advise that the Board has recently appointed Ms Siobhan Lancaster to the role of Non-Executive Director of the Company.Siobhan is a seasoned uranium company CEO and executive with a proven track record of success. She has held various senior positions, including CEO/MD and Founder of 92 Energy, an ASX-listed uranium company with exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin in Canada. Under her leadership, the company discovered the Gemini Project in the Athabasca Basin and was later sold to ATHA Energy, a TSX-listed uranium company.Prior to her role at 92 Energy, Siobhan held several other senior positions, including Company Secretary and Corporate Affairs at Extract Resources. Extract Resources discovered the Husab Uranium Project in Namibia, which is now the second-largest producing uranium mine globally. Siobhan's contributions were instrumental in the successful sale of Extract and the Husab project to the Chinese State-Owned Entity, CGNPC-URC, for $2.2 billion.Siobhan holds an MBA from the AGSM, a Masters in Laws and Legal Practice from UTS, and a Bachelor in AgEconomics from the University of Sydney. She is also a graduate of the WNA World Nuclear University. Siobhan began her career as a Corporate/M+A Lawyer at Allens Arthur Robinson in Sydney.Commenting on Siobhan's appointment, Executive Director and Founder, Martin Holland said:"The Board is very pleased to welcome Siobhan as a non-executive director of the Company, which occurs at an exciting time in the Company's formative stages. Siobhan is an experienced Uranium executive with a proven track record and strong corporate background. With such an in-depth industry and legal background, we have no doubt that Siobhan will make a significant contribution to Neu Horizons, particularly over the next 12 months as we move towards our goal of becoming listed on the ASX."

NEU Horizons Uranium Limited is commencing Phase 1 field exploration over the Ravenberget, Gillberget and Vilhelmina uranium projects is Sweden.