Man Sets Himself On Fire In Front Of White House In Protest Against Gaza War

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Foreign outlets have reported that a man who identified himself as a journalist attempted self-immolation in front of the White House on Saturday in a clear protest against the Israel-Gaza war.

The British Independent identified the individual as“Samuel Mena Jr.”

He set himself on fire during the protests in front of the White House and was quickly taken to the hospital by those nearby.

Videos circulating in the media show his left hand engulfed in flames, and he can be heard screaming in pain.

In the footage, the protester introduces himself as a journalist and shouts,“We are spreading misinformation.”

Washington police confirmed that Samuel Mena Jr. was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Anadolu Agency, four individuals in the U.S. have set themselves on fire in protest against Washington's support for the war in Gaza.

This incident highlights the growing frustration and desperation among protesters, who are resorting to extreme measures to voice their opposition to the ongoing conflict and U.S. involvement. As tensions escalate, calls for de-escalation and peace have become more urgent.

