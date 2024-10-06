Invaders Execute Ukrainian Pows In Donetsk Region Human Rights Commissioner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has said that Russian invaders committed another war crime by executing unarmed Ukrainian in the village of Niu-York in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The commissioner announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Videos have recently emerged on social showing the alleged shootings and murders by the Russian of surrendering Ukrainian soldiers. Another emerged on the internet today, where the occupiers are probably shooting unarmed Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region," Lubinets said.

Execution of 16 POWs: Russians kill soldiers from two Ukrainian units

The ombudsman called on the international community to record these violations of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War and international humanitarian law.

"That is why I send letters to the UN and the ICRC in all possible cases," he said.

Lubinets also stressed that "such things are unacceptable and are a violation of human rights!"

"At the same time, the behavior of the Russian military is tolerated by their top leadership. That is why it is necessary to record and check every crime and to punish it properly!" he said.