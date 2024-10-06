New Medical Team Arrives At Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza's Khan Younis
10/6/2024 11:23:04 PM
AMMAN - A new medical team has arrived at the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Younis in south Gaza on Sunday and began providing medical and humanitarian services.
The hospital commander said that the fourth mission, which includes medical, nursing, technical, and administrative teams, has started receiving various medical cases and dispensing necessary medications to help the people of Gaza cope with the challenging conditions arising from the ongoing Israeli aggression, according to a statement from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.
He said that the medical team has treated several cases, including shrapnel removal, general surgeries, major and minor operations, childbirth, pediatric illnesses, vascular issues, and bone fractures.
The first field hospital arrived in Khan Younis in November 2023, less than a month after the war began on October 7.
