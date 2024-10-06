Russian Activist Ildar Dadin, Who Fought On Side Of AFU, Was Killed In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin was killed in a battle in the Kharkiv region, he fought on the side of Ukraine.

This was reported by former Ekho Moskvy journalist Ksenia Larina, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Nastoiashee Vremia .

Dadin's death was not officially reported.

According to Larina, she was told about it by former Gazprombank vice president Igor Volobuyev, who is also fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army. Volobuyev was told about Dadin's death by his comrades-in-arms.

“We have just been informed that Ildar Dadin was killed. In a battle in the Kharkiv region,” she wrote on the social network on the evening of October 5.

The information about Dadin's death was also confirmed to Russian Radio Svoboda by Russian oppositionist Ilya Ponomarev, who lives in Ukraine. He said that, according to his information, Dadin died the day before.

It is noted that Ildar Dadin left Russia for Poland in March 2022 to fight on the side of Ukraine. In Poland, he spent a year preparing documents that would allow him to come to Ukraine. In June 2023, Dadin joined the Siberian Battalion, which consists of Russians who oppose Putin's policies. The activist decided to join this unit because, according to him, it was practically the only way for him to fight on the side of Ukraine.

Dadin had the call sign“Gandhi”.

Photo: Social media