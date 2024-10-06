One Of The Most Wanted Suspects For Rape Of A Minor Captured At Tocumen Airport

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Irving Villarreal Torres, below top right, one of the most wanted for crimes against freedom and sexual integrity in the form of aggravated lewd acts and of minors, was captured on Saturday night at Tocumen International Airport. The man has been sentenced to 192 months in prison. This sentence was issued by the Trial Court and confirmed by judgment No. 106 of April 19, 2024. The arrest was carried out by members of the National Police.

4 people convicted of sexual crimes are being sought. The authorities are on the trail of Francisco Aaron Martínez Casas for his involvement in the crime of rape; César González Cerrud for his involvement in the crime of aggravated rape; and Ailianys Zenith Vásquez Quezada for her involvement in the crime of rape.