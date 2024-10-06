JAF Airdrops Aid Into War-Torn Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab (JAF) said it conducted an airdrop of essential aid into the south of the war-torn Gaza Strip on Sunday.

JAF said that the operation involved the participation of a C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and was part of Jordan's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the resilience of the Palestinian people and alleviate the effects of Israeli aggression on Gaza.

The army said it will continue sending aid to Gaza in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation via land, flights from Amman to Egypt's El-Arish airport or airdrops.

JAF said that it has so far conducted 122 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip [on October 7], in addition to 266 airdrops that were conducted in collaboration with other countries.