Spanish Monarch, Prince Feisal Tour UNRWA Schools

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Felipe VI of Spain, accompanied by HRH Prince Feisal, head of the honorary delegation, visited on Sunday the UNRWA-run First and Second Preparatory for Girls in Baqaa.

During the visit, the Spanish monarch toured the school facilities and was briefed on the services provided to students, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

King Felipe also met with members of the students' parliament and parents, gaining first-hand insight into various projects implemented by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation within the schools.

Arouba Mousa, head of UNRWA's Education Programme in Jordan, highlighted that the programme provides basic education to approximately 105,000 students across 161 schools in the Kingdom.

Waleed Hajawi, head of UNRWA's North Amman Branch, stressed that Jordan and Spain are leading global efforts to support the agency, ensuring it continues to provide essential services to Palestine refugees until they can return to their homeland.

Parents expressed their gratitude to both Jordan and Spain for their ongoing support of UNRWA, which enables the agency to fulfil its vital mission.

The visit was attended by several dignitaries, including Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares, Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas, Director-General of the Palestinian Affairs Department Rafiq Khraifan, UNRWA Deputy Director of Operations Antonia Marie de Miu, and UNRWA Director of Operations Olaf Becker.