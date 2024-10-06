Trump Triumphantly Returns To Butler Ohio USA 3 Months After The First Assassination Attempt. He Was Joined By Elon Musk And JD Vance

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Donald Trump, behind bullet proof glass, was joined on stage by the head of Tesla and SpaceX who previously backed the Democrats but for this election is endorsing Trump. Wearing an“Occupy Mars” shirt and a black“Make America Great Again” baseball cap, Elon Musk quipped,“As you can see, I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA,” the billionaire entrepreneur said. “Fight! Fight! Fight!” Musk told the crowd repeating the same words that uttered after a gunman tried to kill the former president at a campaign rally in Butler on July 13 2024. This time in Butler, it was probably the safest place to be in the entire United States with all of the security. Elon Musk is exactly right when he said to the crowd,“The Second Amendment is there to ensure that we have the First Amendment!” In typical Donald Trump style of humor, Donald opened his speech by remarking.........“As I was saying ...” Trump said as he appeared on stage, gesturing towards an immigration chart that he was looking at when the gunfire began 12 weeks earlier. The crowd, of over 60,000 roared enthusiastically, holding aloft signs.

Elon Musk was called on stage while Trump addressed the crowd at the Butler Farm Show venue.

He did a little dance and jumped around a bit in front of 60,000 people, before speaking during the Former President Donald Trump's Rally.

The event was at the Butler Farm Show Grounds on Saturday October 5 of 2024, the same venue where shots were fired at the Republican presidential candidate during a July 13 rally.

Eric Trump and wife Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

This is an election of“Good vs Evil,” Lara says to a cheering crowd.“And Good will Win.”

Trump Voters Acknowledge Presidential Race Will Be Tigh t

Will Grant

Reporting from the rally in Butler

As we've been reporting, some of the thousands of Trump supporters at today's rally were also here in July – but others were motivated to come as a result of it.

“I felt obligated to turn out because it's close to home,” says Carrie Cross, a one-time Democratic Party voter who has supported Donald Trump since 2016.“I felt this was a historic moment, an Abraham Lincoln type situation.

“I don't know what's happening in this country that they would try to kill a great man.”

The idea that God stepped in to protect Trump two months ago is also a prominent belief among the supporters present.

“He had a saving grace that day,” Rose Jericho tells me.“God shined a light on him to be able to get us where we need to be.”

Carrie and her group of friends are confident that Trump can harness the attempt on his life to secure the White House, even though they acknowledge the race will be extremely tight.

“Everybody was like 'Oh, we've got this in the bag.' But it ain't like that no more,” argues Sam Vazquez.“We can't just sit back and watch everything happen. We've got tell our friends to come out, to organize a tailgate party for Trump and get out there and vote.”