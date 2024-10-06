RSCN Celebrates World Cleanup Day In Wadi Mujib

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) has organised the“Cleanup the World” event at the Mujib Biosphere Reserve, as part of global efforts in celebration of World Cleanup Day.

World Cleanup Day is an annual global initiative dedicated to combating waste pollution and fostering environmental awareness. Every year, on the third Saturday of September, millions of volunteers unite to clean up litter from various natural and urban spaces.

It emphasises not only immediate clean-up efforts but also the long-term importance of waste reduction, recycling, and sustainable environmental practices.

According to an RSCN statement sent to The Jordan Times, the event was organised in collaboration with the CMA CGM Group, a logistics solutions company, during which“participants contributed to the reserve's cleaning efforts.”

The society added that the educational tour highlighted the main landmarks and environmental programmes offered by the reserve, such as the Mujib Water Siq.

Also, the RSCN noted that the event aimed to address the ever-growing issue of waste pollution, spreading the message of sustainable waste management.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, environmental activist Baraa Ahmad stressed the need for systematic change beyond a one-day event, while praising the organisation of such events.

She noted:“These events are essential because they bring the issue of waste to the forefront of public consciousness,” adding that“when individuals spend a whole day picking up the trash, they gain a firsthand understanding of how much waste we generate and how poorly it is managed.”