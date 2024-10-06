Fifth Jordanian Plane Carrying Aid Arrives In Lebanon
10/6/2024 11:23:05 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - A fifth Royal Air Force cargo plane landed in Beirut on Sunday as part of the relief campaign the Kingdom has launched upon Royal directives.
Dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab army (JAF), in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation the aircraft was laden with essential supplies, including food, medical provisions, and relief materials, according to a JAF statement.
The humanitarian aid aims to bolster Lebanon's health sector and alleviate the pressing challenges it currently faces, JAF said.
JAF voiced commitment supporting Lebanon during the current circumstances.
