Argentina’s Milei gets accused of repeating address from very known televised show

Argentine President Javier Milei is facing allegations of plagiarism after his recent speech at the United Nations closely mirrored a well-known monologue from the popular U.S. drama, "The West Wing." The accusation was first reported by the Buenos Aires Herald, which noted that journalist Carlos Pagni identified striking similarities between Milei's remarks and those delivered by fictional U.S. President Jed Bartlet, portrayed by Martin Sheen.



During his address to the UN General Assembly on September 24, Milei stated, “We believe in freedom of expression for all. We believe in freedom of worship for all. We believe in freedom of commerce for all and we believe in limited governments, all of them.” He further asserted that everyone should live free from "tyranny and oppression," which he categorized as political, economic, or religious in nature. He emphasized that this principle should not just remain a theoretical concept but should be upheld through tangible support, "diplomatically, economically, and materially."



These sentiments echo nearly verbatim lines spoken by President Bartlet in episode 15 of season four of the acclaimed series, which aired from 1999 to 2006. "The West Wing," created by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, is renowned for its sharp dialogue and political insights, having garnered numerous accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards and 26 Primetime Emmy Awards.



Pagni speculated that the speech may have been crafted by Milei's adviser, Santiago Caputo, who is reportedly a devoted fan of "The West Wing." According to reports, Caputo had made watching the show a prerequisite for joining his political consulting firm, suggesting a possible connection to the similarities in language.



Milei, known for his anarcho-capitalist views and his often brash and unconventional rhetoric, has not publicly addressed the plagiarism allegations. The controversy raises questions about the originality of political discourse and the influence of popular culture on modern politics, especially as leaders navigate complex global issues in high-profile settings like the United Nations. As the situation unfolds, it will be interesting to see how Milei responds and whether this incident will have any repercussions on his presidency.

