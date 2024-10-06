The Zionist Regime Renews Airstrikes In Beirut's Suburbs As Border Clashes Escalate

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 7 (NNN-NNA) – The Zionist regime's warplanes launched intense bombardment on Beirut's southern suburbs early yesterday, striking residential areas and igniting fires that continued to burn into the morning.

The raid targeted a building nestled between the neighbourhoods of Al-Laylaki and Al-Mrayjeh. Residents awoke to billowing smoke and flames, the aftermath of what local officials described as more than 30 separate strikes overnight.

The regime's extensive attacks, which began on Sept 23, have now expanded beyond Hezbollah strongholds, to include civilian infrastructure. A gas station on the old airport road and a medical supply warehouse were among the targets, with the latter strike causing a fire that set off explosions from stored oxygen cylinders.

Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israeli Zionist military, claimed, the strikes were allegedly“aimed at Hezbollah's combat equipment and 'terrorist structures' in the Beirut area.” However, the Zionist military did not provide any evidence to support these assertions.

As dawn broke, the conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border renewed. Intense clashes erupted between Hezbollah fighters and the Zionist ground forces in border villages.

Lebanese military sources reported that, the confrontation began around 1:00 a.m. local time (2200 GMT on Saturday), involving machine guns, artillery, and rockets.

Hezbollah claimed to have repelled an Israeli infiltration attempt, inflicting casualties. By morning, Israeli forces had reportedly withdrawn behind the Blue Line, the UN-demarcated border between Lebanon and Israel, though artillery fire continued to shake the region.

Lebanon's health ministry reported that, the Israeli Zionist airstrikes, in the past 24 hours alone, have killed 23 people and wounded 93 Lebanese civilians across various regions of the country.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli regime's army has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, resulting in significant civilian casualties and displacing residents from many areas. The airstrikes have also targeted and killed key Hezbollah leaders, including the secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah. In addition, the Israeli regime has launched, what it describes as, a“limited” ground operation in Lebanon.

These escalations have exacerbated ongoing clashes between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah, which began a year ago, on Oct 8, last year, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israeli territory, in support of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, prompting retaliatory fire and airstrikes by the Israeli regime, in south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA