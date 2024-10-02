Safadi Calls For Urgent International Action To Prevent Regional War

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed on Wednesday the urgent need for a concerted international effort to stop the dangerous escalation that is driving the region toward a potential full-scale war.

During a phone call with British Foreign Secretary and Development Minister David Lammy, Safadi urged for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, calling an end to Israel's escalating actions and assaults in the occupied West Bank, according to a Foreign statement.

Safadi also stressed that no party benefits from pushing the region into a broader conflict, which would threaten both regional and international peace and security, emphasising that de-escalation must be a priority for both regional and international stakeholders.

Safadi noted that the path to de-escalation begins with stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, warning of the catastrophic consequences if Israel extended its military actions into Lebanon or launched a ground invasion.

Reiterating Jordan's position, he said that the Kingdom will not become a battleground and will use all its resources to confront any threats to its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens, highlighting that this stance has been clearly communicated to both Iran and Israel.

Safadi also underscored the importance of supporting the initiative proposed by Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, which aligns with the suggestions made by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The initiative emphasises Lebanon's commitment to deploying its army in the south, implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and commencing the process of electing a Lebanese president once a ceasefire is established, according to the statement.

Safadi also reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, calling for an international campaign to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon, which is currently facing the challenge of supporting over a million displaced individuals.

Safadi also said that Jordan, following the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, has already begun sending aid to Lebanon and is prepared to cooperate with all countries in delivering assistance.

Safadi also stressed the necessity of pressuring Israel to adhere to international law and facilitate the immediate and adequate delivery of aid to Gaza, enabling UN and humanitarian organisations to distribute assistance to those in need.

Safadi and Lammy also followed up on discussions held between King Abdullah and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a phone call on Tuesday.